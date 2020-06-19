Daniel Frank Guerrero
Resdient of San Leandro
On June 11, Daniel Guerrero joined our Lord and Frank his departed father at the age of 58. Dan attended several schools, grew a love for sports, and participated in the Special Olympics. He leaves his mother (Sally), five siblings, and extended family. Dan will continued to be loved forever.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.