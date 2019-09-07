|
Daniel J. Borges
Mar. 15, 1925 - Aug. 30, 2019
Concord
Daniel Borges was born in Manteca on March 15, 1925 on a Dairy Farm and passed away on August 30, 2019 in Walnut Creek. He is survived by his sons Daniel J Borges Jr (Annette) and Robert Borges as well as his daughter Susan M Borges, two grandchildren Joey Borges (Shea) and Julie Dries (Terry) and two great-grandchildren; Terry and Matthew Dries. He was preceded in death by two brothers Frank Borges (Dandy), Alvin Borges (Marie) and sister Mary Franko (George). He was a business partner in Concord Disposal for many years and after that returned to the Old Borges Ranch to raise cattle, he was 3rd generation to do so. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Capital Outing Duck club for 22 years, also, member of Sage Canyon Gun Club/Trout Creek Gun Club for forty years. Charter member of Concord Elks, longtime member of Druids and season tickets holder 49ers for 50 years. All are invited to attend viewing from 3pm to 7pm September 17, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery's St Cecilia Chapel, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd. Lafayette. There will be a private internment the following day.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019