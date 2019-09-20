|
|
Daniel J. Pimentel
Jan 6,1937 - Sep 15, 2019
Concord
Daniel Joseph (DJ) Pimentel, passed away peacefully, surrounding by family and friends at the age of 82. Dan graduated from Mt. Diablo HS in 1955. Dan married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sharon and enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Dan worked at Pacific Bell for 28 years, retired then started DJ's Auto Works doing metal fabrication for street rods – following his lifelong passion of working on and building cars. DJ was a friend to many, well known in the community, and never met a stranger. A great family man, always including the family in car-related activities from dune buggies to street rods. DJ (Pops) was a father and grandfather to many of Kathy & David's friends (and their children), as he and Sharon showed them an open heart and home, friendship, laughter, and guidance, with a special mention of Steve, Jan & Nicholas Bublitz and Colleen, Anthony, Gia, Ella & Bella Zafarana. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ann Pimentel and sister JoAnn Wilson. Dan leaves behind his wife Sharon, daughter Kathy Elder (Jim), son David Pimentel (Teri), and grandchildren Danielle & Garrett Jackman, Courtney (Elder) Mullins, Bre Elder, Anne & Daniel Pimentel, CJ & Megan Ratzsch. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View the online memorial for Daniel J. Pimentel
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019