Daniel J. Sullivan
October 26, 1931 - June 30, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Beloved husband to Diana E. Sullivan, loving father to Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. (Jennie), daughter Margaret C. Westbrook (Charles), and James M. Sullivan (Michele). Grandfather to 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew and 1 great-niece. Sister-in-law Arlene Sullivan. Brother to the late Michael, John and Robert Sullivan and special friend Luz Milla.
Dan was a veteran of the Korean War, recipient of the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantry Badge in addition to several other metals. Life member of the Disabled American Veterans
, Life member of the 17th Infantry Assn. Dan entered the Army January 1951, was medically retired June 1952 due to the severity of his disability. Dan started his career in the dairy industry working for Challenge Dairy and Berkeley Farms Dairy. In 1969 he became a Business Representative for Teamsters Local 302 Milk Drivers and Dairy Employees. In 1972 because of the death of the principle officer, Dan was appointed to fill that position. He maintained that position until his retirement. He also served as a Trustee on Teamsters Joint Council #7. He headed up the Teamsters All Charites Committee. He served as chairman of the Labor Management Golf Tournament from its inception in 1984. He was appointed by J.C. #7 President Chuck Mack to oversee the Teamsters support of the 1984 Special Olympic Games.
After retiring Dan became involved with the Disabled American Veterans
and the downtown Oakland Senior Center. He held several executive positions within the Oakland Senior Center programs. He was also President of the Lake Merritt Dance Center. He was a volunteer for the Aphasia Center of California. He was the former secretary of the Tri Cities Duck Club. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests any donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans
, 3725 Alexander Pike, Cold Spring KY. 41076 or to the Aphasia Center of California, 3996 Lyman Rd, Oakland, CA 94602. At the request of the family funeral services and burial will be private. View the online memorial for Daniel J. Sullivan