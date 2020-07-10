1/
Daniel J. Sullivan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Sullivan
October 26, 1931 - June 30, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Beloved husband to Diana E. Sullivan, loving father to Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. (Jennie), daughter Margaret C. Westbrook (Charles), and James M. Sullivan (Michele). Grandfather to 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew and 1 great-niece. Sister-in-law Arlene Sullivan. Brother to the late Michael, John and Robert Sullivan and special friend Luz Milla.
Dan was a veteran of the Korean War, recipient of the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantry Badge in addition to several other metals. Life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Life member of the 17th Infantry Assn. Dan entered the Army January 1951, was medically retired June 1952 due to the severity of his disability. Dan started his career in the dairy industry working for Challenge Dairy and Berkeley Farms Dairy. In 1969 he became a Business Representative for Teamsters Local 302 Milk Drivers and Dairy Employees. In 1972 because of the death of the principle officer, Dan was appointed to fill that position. He maintained that position until his retirement. He also served as a Trustee on Teamsters Joint Council #7. He headed up the Teamsters All Charites Committee. He served as chairman of the Labor Management Golf Tournament from its inception in 1984. He was appointed by J.C. #7 President Chuck Mack to oversee the Teamsters support of the 1984 Special Olympic Games.
After retiring Dan became involved with the Disabled American Veterans and the downtown Oakland Senior Center. He held several executive positions within the Oakland Senior Center programs. He was also President of the Lake Merritt Dance Center. He was a volunteer for the Aphasia Center of California. He was the former secretary of the Tri Cities Duck Club. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests any donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexander Pike, Cold Spring KY. 41076 or to the Aphasia Center of California, 3996 Lyman Rd, Oakland, CA 94602. At the request of the family funeral services and burial will be private.


View the online memorial for Daniel J. Sullivan



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved