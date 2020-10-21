Daniel James LynchMay 27, 1933 - September 29, 2020Resident of Fremont, CADaniel James Lynch passed at his home in Fremont California in the early morning hours of September 29th, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. He will be dearly missed by his family and his beloved friends in the deaf community.Dan, the son of Superior Court Judge Phillip Lynch and Evelyn Lynch was born on May 27th 1933 in Vallejo California. He graduated from high school at California School for the Deaf (CSD) in Berkeley California. While at CSD he met Joyce McCallon who would become his wife in 1956. Dan and Joyce moved to Washington DC where he received his BA from Gallaudet University. Dan then moved to Colorado Springs where he taught Physical Education at the Colorado School for the Deaf.In 1966 Dan began teaching at the California School for the Deaf in Berkeley. During his 34 years there Dan taught Graphic Arts, Math, and was the Physical Education Coordinator and Director. He coached the boy's football and wrestling teams, started the girl's basketball program, and coached the Junior Varsity and Varsity teams. During his tenure at CSD Dan continued his own studies and received a Masters degree from UC Northridge. Dan taught and coached hundreds of deaf students and continued as a mentor to many after retirement. In 2010 Dan was inducted into the CSD Heritage Hall of Fame for all his accomplishments.Dan was a pillar in the deaf community and after his retirement he continued to be a fierce advocate for the deaf. He was a founding member and president of the Bay Area Coalition of Deaf Senior Citizens. Dan was very active in the Vista Lions Club and was given their International Presidents Award. Dan was also a major participant in the long effort to build the first housing in Fremont for deaf seniors, Fremont Oak Gardens (FOG)Dan had a fabulous sense of humor and loved to entertain and make people laugh. He was a total ham, a great storyteller, loved to act and he was always the best MC at any event.Dan is survived by Joyce his wife of 64 years, his sister, Mary Jean and brother, Mike, son, Daniel Jr. and daughter, Sharon Lynch, and his grandchildren, Stephanie Lynch, Kevin Lynch Jr, Daniel Lynch III, Andrew Lynch, Kaitlyn Lynch, Melissa Padilla and Amanda Fountain, and his seven great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin, parents, Phillip and Evelyn, and brother, Phillip.Services will be held on November 7, 2020. Because of Covid we will be holding a virtual service. If you would like to attend please contact the family.Donations can be made to the California School for the Deaf: California School for the Deaf – Attn: Superintendent Office, 39350 Gallaudet Dr., Fremont, CA 94538.