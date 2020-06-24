Daniel James ScottDecember 7, 1967 - June 4, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Daniel James Scott, loving father and adventure enthusiast, passed away at the age of 52.Danny was born on December 7th, 1967 in Walnut Creek, California. He attended San Ramon Valley High School and continued on to Butte College in Chico, CA. Following his time in Chico, his adventurous spirit moved him to Aspen, Colorado to become a fly-fishing guide. A few years later, he made his way back West to the Bay Area where he started a career in construction. He soon after welcomed into the world the light of his life, his daughter Hunter Sue.Many will remember him for his infectious smile, delicious food, quick wit and profound love for his daughter. Danny was known for always giving his all into anything he set his mind to. He was a true renaissance man. When he wasn't tending to his bountiful garden or cooking up something delicious in the kitchen, you could find him training for his next spartan race, getting ready for a big hunt or heading out for another fishing trip.Dan was preceded in death by his father, Ted. He is survived by his daughter Hunter, his mother Sandy (Joe), his brothers Phil (Shari) and Mark (Kim), as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.Danny was loved by many for his big personality and even bigger heart.The planning of a celebration of life is actively underway. Due to the current pandemic we are in, the date is to be determined with more details to come.