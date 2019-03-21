|
|
Daniel John Perry
June 30, 1972 - March 15, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Daniel was born in Hayward, CA to James Edward Perry & Darlene Rae Dallimore (Jones) both of California. He enjoyed his hobbies of fishing, puzzles, and all remote-control toys. He brought a smile to all that met him. He was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs & Golden State Warriors. He loved going to car races at Antioch Speedway.
He is survived by his parents, his brother James Edward Perry, Jr, his children Ryan, Travis and Madison. He also has cousins, Elaine & Stephanie and step-sisters, Donna, Pam and Carmen, his uncles Stephen J. and Richard G. Perry. He will also be missed by many friends and family.
Viewing & Visitation, Thursday, March 21st, 6 – 8 PM, Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B Street, Hayward. Funeral Service, Friday, March 22nd, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward, 12:00 Noon, Interment immediately following.
View the online memorial for Daniel John Perry
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019