Daniel Joseph Koepke
Nov. 6, 1963 - Dec. 4, 2019
Resident of Concord
Dan was born and raised in Berkeley, California and moved to Concord – "god's country" as he called it -- 24 years ago, where he eventually met and married his beloved wife of 18 years, Debbie. As a boy and young man, Dan served as an altar boy then sacristan at his home parish of St. Augustine's Church in Berkeley. He was a graduate of Salesian High School in Richmond and of Napa Valley College's AV Program. By profession, he was a highly-skilled and knowledgeable Audio-Visual-Broadcast Engineer and small-business owner. Prior to forming his own business, Dan worked for many years at UC Berkeley designing, building, and maintaining AV systems for the many classrooms, labs and auditoriums there. As head of his own company, Dan played a key role in designing, engineering, and implementing AV systems to support city governments (Martinez, Ripon, Sacramento, San Leandro), colleges (Modesto JC), schools (Gunderson HS and Martinez Adult School) and courts. Those around him knew Dan was a self-taught plumber, electrician, woodworker, mechanic, jack-of-all-trades handyman who could make or fix just about anything and Dan delighted in using his many talents to help others. Dan found serenity and rejuvenation when enjoying and exploring this beautiful Earth and spent many days reveling in the quiet to be found in our nearby forests, mountains, streams, beaches and lakes; he especially loved the many summer days spent at his family's cabin at Clear Lake. Dan is survived by his wife, Debbie, his parents Stanley and Rosemary of Walnut Creek, his parents-in-law John and Edith Snyder of Newbury Park, cousins Pamela Maria of Vallejo and Cynthia Moore of Martinez, brothers-in-law Timothy (April) and Andrew, nieces and nephews Jessica (Crystal), Kyle (Brenda), Greg (Amie), Corey, Tiffany, Michael, and Brooke as well as a great-niece and nephews. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anne's Catholic Church near Rossmoor on Tuesday, December 10th at 11am, with interment immediately following the mass at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Lafayette, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019