Daniel P. Coleman

Jan. 20, 1961 - Mar. 24, 2019

Longtime Bay Area Resident

It is with great sadness that we announce that Daniel Pierce Coleman (known to his friends as Danny), passed away on March 24, 2019. Danny was predeceased by his wife, Eileen Reed Coleman; his parents, Anna and James Coleman; his brother, James Coleman, Jr.; his brothers-in-law, Martin Valli & Lt. Kevin Reed and his nephew, Jason Geritz.

Danny was a long time resident of the Bay Area. He worked for over thirty years at Watergate Market and Piedmont Grocery where he made many friends. He liked to fish at local spots, was an avid Raiders and Giants fan, and enjoyed trips to Reno with Eileen and his Bay Area Dirtballs friends. We could always count on Danny to be a significant contributor to whatever jigsaw puzzle was in progress on the porch at Tahoe and Russian River. Danny always had a kind word for those he met and was well liked by all who knew him.

When he married Eileen in 1994, Danny became a member of the Reed Family and he leaves behind many in-laws: Bill (Suzanne), Madeline, Steve (Joan), Sheila, Mary, Debbie, Chris (Leah), Jackie (Frank), and Josh (Susanne). He will also be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews: Ryan, Julian, Meghan (Jay), Tricia, Sam, Reed, Christi (Arcadio), Bryndie (Jeremy), Shane, Jessica, Keara, Siobhan, & Kevin, and his grand-nephew, Amari.

A Memorial Service will be held at Sunset View Mortuary in El Cerrito 4/1/19 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny's name to Oakland Fire Department Random Acts or to the .





