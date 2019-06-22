Daniel Ridola Samson

October 20, 1943 - June 2, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Daniel Ridola Samson was born in Denver, Colorado on October 20, 1943. Died on June 2, 2019 at UCSF Medical Center from a kidney related disease. Married on January 28, 1967 to Christina Ann Lanzaderas. They raised three children Vincent L. Samson, Nichole Mariko Wong, and Vanessa Lei Samson. He is also survived by a son-in-law, Kevin Wong and grandson, Zachary Daniel Wong and a sister, Gloria Samson, her children Erik and Tiffani. Preceded in death by his daughter, Vanessa and his parents, Sammy and Dorie Samson.

Daniel attended Oakland Technical High School and Laney College. He was a member of the Armed Forces, Army. He worked for Safeway for 36 years. He had a love for camping, outdoors, fishing, dancing and his big screen TV. His smile was infectious. He was known to be man of few words, but he kept his love for his family and friends close to his heart.

A Vigil Service will be held on June 28, 7:00 p.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, CA, 925-846-5624. A Memorial Mass is on June 29, Saturday at 11:00 a.m., St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 4001 Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton, CA. Donations can be made to the , San Francisco, CA.





