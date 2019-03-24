Daniel Thomas Lydon

October 30, 1941 - March 18, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Daniel Thomas Lydon died peacefully at home in Fremont on March 18 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oakland on October 30th, 1941, to James and Joan Lydon (deceased) of County Galway and County Kerry, Ireland. Loving husband of Patricia Smith Lydon for 53 years. Devoted father of Bridget (Dennis) McGrath, Daniel, Kevin (Olivia), Margaret, Michael and Monica (deceased) Lydon. Cherished grandfather of Finn, Margaret, and Claire; Aidan and Elias. Loving brother and brother-in-law to James (Linda), and John Lydon, John and Maureen Brosnan, James Noonan (Claire, deceased), John and Rosemary Smith and Jimmy Smith (deceased). Beloved uncle to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Loyal and caring friend to many.

A humble Irish kid from Oakland's Temescal district who rose through the ranks to become chief of the Fremont Fire Department and Retired after 39 years of service to his community. He was the first union president of Firefighters Local 1689 and recipient of numerous professional and community honors and awards. Dan attended Sacred Heart Grammar School, St. Mary's High School, Laney College, and numerous fire service academies. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Dan never met a stranger and always had time to give a lift-up to those in need of a boost. He mentored countless applicants for fire service jobs, asking nothing in return but to "pass it on." His generosity had a far reach. He was dedicated to his fellow firefighters, the fire service, the city of Fremont, his many friends, and especially, his family. He was a gifted story teller with a quick wit, in the finest Irish tradition, and could spend hours regaling a captive audience with his tales. That same Irish charm extended to funerals where he comforted countless friends and relatives over the years with a remembered story and consoling word. A kind and gentle Irish soul has gone home. May the road rise to meet you, Danny Boy!

Thanks to the many caretakers of Honors Inc. Kate Uritz, Shamailia and especially Toto. And to the Kaiser Hospice Team for their comforting care to Dan.

Funeral Mass for Family, Saturday, March 30th at St. Joseph's Church, located at 43148 Mission Blvd, Fremont, CA 94539. Visitation 10:00 a.m., Mass 11:00 a.m.

A Celebration of Life. Saturday, April 6th. Held at Harbor Light Church, located at 4760 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA 94536. Memorial at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sister John Marie Pantry, St. Joseph Church PO Box 3276, Fremont, CA 94539 or with St. Jude's Research Hospital.





View the online memorial for Daniel Thomas Lydon Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary