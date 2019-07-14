Daniel Win Thomas

March 20, 1957 ~ June 16, 2019

Resident of Clayton, CA

Daniel Thomas passed away on 6/16/19 after being a survivor of cancer, only to have it suddenly cause his death. He will be greatly remembered and carried on in the hearts of his wife, Rebecca Sue Thomas of Concord, CA; his father, Richard Thomas, of Louisville, Kentucky; mother, Roberta Mae Wallace of Clayton, CA. and sister, Terry Thomas of Clayton, CA. He has extended family in Port Townsend, WA. and in Illinois. He will be remembered dearly by his 13 children and 5 grandchildren.

Daniel worked with United Airlines as an airplane mechanic with the Teamsters Union for 30 years. He also spent 8 years with AeroStar flight service out of Chico. His personality of humor, dedication to his work and loyalty to maintain friendships with his co-workers, church friends, neighbors and all those who knew him will leave many fond memories of his high values and love of God.

His favorite past times were studying God's Word daily and sharing his powerful understand of it with all. He not only shard it, he lived by it. He had a passion for airplanes since childhood, following in his father, Richards career. He loved fly-fishing, hunting, camping, fast cars, motorcycles, mechanically working on them; family get togethers, barbecues, gardening, Christian music and rock & roll. Daniel made a warm impression on all the lives of his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will held @ Fair Oaks Church, Tuesday, July 16th,7-9 PM; at 1925 Risdon Road in Concord, CA 94518 The phone # is 925-687-4810.





View the online memorial for Daniel Win Thomas Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019