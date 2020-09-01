Daniel Witherington WileyDecember 12, 1936 - August 25, 2020Resident of Pleasanton, CADan Wiley has always loved to travel and when he departed this earth on August 25th, 2020, he went on the crowning journey of all.A true Southern gentleman, Dan was born in Covington, Tennessee on December 12, 1936. He lived a Mayberry-like childhood in Munford, a small town near Memphis, then traveled 500 miles away to attend Maryville College, a historic,Christian college located in the foothills of the Smokies. Dan acquired a B.S. in Biology and a wife, Gray Clarke, during his four years there.Dan and Gray moved back to Memphis where he joined Schering Plough Pharmaceutical's (later Merck's) sales force. He was a natural in sales and served in many corporate positions in Memphis, Omaha, and Dallas, ending his career as a national director in Danville, CA.While in Memphis, three children came along: Linda Gray of Danville, CA.; Daniel Mark. M.D., reunited with his Dad now in heaven; and James Allen of Danville, CA, who with his wife Melanie Anne (Serres) has two sons - Daniel Marc and David James.Dan retired early so that he could really go to work doing the things he enjoyed. Within a week of retirement, Dan was working on a house for Habitat for Humanity. This project inspired him to use his sales skills to raise funds for and then join in the construction of homes after Hurricane Katrina. He did the same for a complete restoration of a large, dilapidated building into a hope-giving school in the center of San Francisco's Tenderloin. Then onto Mexico, where he worked on projects dedicated to transforming the lives of the rural poor.At his home church, Community Presbyterian Church in Danville, Dan served as Deacon, Elder and Clerk of Session. He also taught pre-K Sunday School with Gray, served on the Mission Committee, and on several building campaigns. Dan treasured his and Gray's Small group of 30+ years. Dan's passions were dedicated to any work which furthered God's Kingdom here on earth.Pleasure trips… international, national, and local were frequent as Dan's thirst for travel never dimmed. One trip did not end without a plan for the next.Dan was loving, kind, wise, smart, very funny, humble, patient and friendly. He loved to whistle (you could always tell where he was); he loved to tend his plants and flowers, he loved to play golf and loved all sports, he loved Gray, he loved to gather with friends and especially family. All of this grew out of his deep love of our Lord, Who loved him in return and abundantly blessed him and his.Memorials may be sent to Plant with Purpose (San Diego, CA) or Extollo International (Pleasanton, CA). Flowers may be sent to Munford Funeral Home.Dan will be buried in his hometown of Munford, Tennessee. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 5-8pm at Munford Funeral Home. Private, family burial to follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford, next to his son, Mark.