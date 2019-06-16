Danielle M. Burger

December 3, 1947 - May 19, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Danielle Marie Gozdanovich Loader Burger 71, passed away on May 19, 2019. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she moved to the US with her family in 1958 and graduated from Oakland High School in 1966. She spent 50+ years as a beautician working in the Oakland Dimond district for 20+ years to most recently working at the Now and Then hair salon in San Leandro. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother loved dearly by her friends and family. Her family paid tribute to her by saying "Danielle did everything for her children and grandchildren. She loved to garden, oil paint and knit. We will all miss her dearly". She is survived by her three children; Eric Loader, Peter Burger, Amanda Brown and her sister Denise Gozdanovich. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter Gozdanovich and Leontine Josephine de Peuter Gozdanovich Smith James. A celebration of life memorial service will be held for her at Santos Robinson Mortuary on June 21, 2019 at 11:00am.





