Dannie Millar
1937 - 2019
Dannie Millar died Dec 29, 2019 from complications of dementia. He was born on Christmas Day in 1937, a present to Pedro and Eluteria Millar, who immigrated to the US in 1918 from Pureperu, Michoacan, Mexico. The 12th of 13 siblings, he was raised in Antioch, California.
After graduating from Antioch High School, Dannie joined the army and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Upon discharge, he drove to Chicago, enrolled at Greer Institute and earned a certificate in refrigeration and air conditioning repair.
Upon returning home, he met and married Janelle Spencer in 1961. They welcomed sons Charles and Alan and daughter Sherry. Dannie worked as a refrigeration technician for P.I.E. and then in maintenance for BART. He liked to liked to ski, fish and travel. The family took camping trips in their motor home through the western United States.
After divorcing Dannie moved to Pleasant Hill where he was involved with the Eagles lodge. A stroke in 2004 led him to move to the Veteran's Home in Yountville. Sadly, his health failed in his last years, but he loved visiting with family members.
Dannie is survived by sons Charles (Birgitt) and Alan, grandsons Spencer and Parker and siblings Roy, Andy, Albert, Gloria and Peter. He is predeceased by daughter Sherry and siblings Esther, Darwin, Louie, Rose, August, Angelo and Enes.
A Memorial will be held at 10AM on 2/13/20 at Memorial Chapel, Veterans' Home, 130 California Dr. in Yountville.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020