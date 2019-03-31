Danny Clifton Guyse Sr.

Feb 2, 1937 - March 20, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

Danny passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born February 2, 1937 in Forest Mississippi to Henry Clay Guyse and Ora Jean Moffett. He grew up in Forest later relocating to Pittsburg. He attended PHS and graduated in 1955.

Dan was employed as a Journeyman, Cement Mason local #825 for over 40 years before retiring.

He was an avid Oakland Raider fan & long time season ticket holder. He was JFL coach, supporter of Pittsburg Pirates Football Boosters & on the football hall of fame committee, being inducted in 2008.

Dan had a passion for Jazz music, vintage cars and dog breeding. He was a fixture at New Mecca enjoying his meals at the counter, while greeting customers and friends.

Dan leaves to cherish his precious memories daughters Juliet Atkins & Marisa Guyse-Harris. Seven grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Audrey S Guyse-Green and son Danny Guyse Jr.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a service at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.





