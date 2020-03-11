|
|
Danny Souza
November 27, 1944-February 21, 2020
Albany, California
Danny Souza passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 with his wife of 45 years, Penny, son Marc, daughter Danielle, and brother John by his side at his home in Albany, CA.
Danny was born in Berkeley, to Muriel and Roland Souza and lived most of his 75 years in Albany. He graduated from Albany High School in 1962. He was one of the first players for Albany Little League when it opened in 1956. Danny was voted unanimously, All League Basketball for Albany J.V. Team in 1961.
He met the love of his life, Penny in 1970. They married in 1974. He was so proud of his son, Marc born in 1976 and daughter, Danielle born in 1981, who both graduated from Albany High.
One of Danny's greatest pleasures was coaching his son, Marc for Tara Hills Baseball League in 1980-1981, Pinole/Hercules 1982-1988 and Albany Little League 1992-1995.
His daughter, Danielle brought him much joy and he was especially proud of her graduating from nursing school while pregnant with his twin grandsons.
His grandchildren, Caden 10, Caleb 10, Riley 6, and Abigail 2, were his shining light and brought a sparkle to his eyes and a smile to his face even when very ill.
Danny is survived by his wife Penny, son Marc (Chelsea), daughter Danielle (Eric), grandchildren Caden, Caleb, Riley, Abigail, and brother John (Ana). He is also survived by many loving nephews and nieces that also brought much meaning to his life.
His favorite saying was that, he was the luckiest man in the world, but really, we were the lucky ones.
His smile, his laugh, and joy of life, will always be remembered by those who knew him.
We love you Pops, Rest In Peace.
Danny's services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo.
The family respectfully asks, that if you are ill, please consider others, by remembering him at home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sutter Health Hospice of Alameda www.hospiceeastbay.org
View the online memorial for Danny Souza
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020