|
|
Darleen P. Loggins
July 10, 1954 – February 04, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Darleen Patterson Loggins was born on July 10, 1954 in San Francisco, California to Velma and Clarence Patterson. She was the youngest of her siblings: Mardina, Clarence Jr., Winters, and Christine. Darleen was baptized and attended Wright's Chapel AME Church in San Francisco as a child. She was an ambitious student who graduated from Lowell High School. After graduation she attended San Jose State for her bachelor's degree then went on to pursue her doctorate of Pharmacy at the University of California San Francisco. Just before starting pharmacy school, she married Gary Loggins on August 11, 1979. Darleen and Gary settled in Fremont, CA and raised their three beautiful children: Brian Keith, Gary Pete Jr., Aiesha Danielle. Darleen was a gentle spirit who saved lives -- working 30 years at Washington Hospital and 15 years at Kaiser Hospital as a Pharmacist. When she wasn't working, she loved to spend time with her family; whether it was watching Brian's football games, Gary's soccer tournaments, or Aiesha's dance competitions she was always there to support her children. As they grew older; she encouraged and welcomed as they began their families. She was a proud grandmother to Callie Lynn; whom she adored. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she enjoyed her tea group and line dancing group. She never shied away from an opportunity to show her Calypso steps on the dance floor. Darleen was also very keen of the latest news events; she relished sharing all the latest stories in her life with family and friends. Her German chocolate cake and cheesecake were loved and appreciated by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents Velma and Clarence Patterson and siblings, Winters and Christine. Sunset for Darleen came on the morning of February 4, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband Gary Sr., three children - Brian (Amy) Loggins, Gary Jr. (Rebekah) Loggins, and Aiesha Loggins, granddaughter Callie Lynn Loggins, siblings: Mardina Graham and Clarence Patterson Jr., Aunt Henrietta Jones, and many other family and close friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, 4 to 8 PM, at Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Boulevard, Fremont. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22 2020, 12 PM, at South Bay Community Church, 47385 Warm Springs Boulevard, Fremont.
View the online memorial for Darleen P. Loggins
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020