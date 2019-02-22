Home

St Mark's Lutheran Church
3051 Putnam Blvd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Darlene "Mitzi" Berg


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darlene "Mitzi" Berg Obituary
Darlene "Mitzi" Berg
May 24, 1937 ~ February 15, 2019
Resident of Concord, California
Mitzi passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends early on Feb. 15th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ted, 4 of her 5 children, Linda, Ray, Lori, LeeAnn (Jerry), 2 grandchildren, Kim and Shane, and her brother, Dick. Her eldest son, Ron, preceded her in death eleven years ago. Mitzi's life will be celebrated at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3051 Putnam Blvd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523, on Saturday, March 2nd at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, (she was allergic to most), her family respectfully requests any donations be given in her memory to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, or a .


View the online memorial for Darlene "Mitzi" Berg
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019
