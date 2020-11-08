Darlene Josephine McCaslinJuly 4, 1933 - October 11, 2020Resident of Fremont, CADarlene McCaslin passed away October 11th at Aegis in Fremont after an eleven year battle with brain cancer. She was born in Wayzata, MN, on July 4, 1933, to Everett Squiers and Josephine (Stein) Squiers and grew up on the Squiers family farm on Oakland Road.After graduating from Wayzata High in 1951, Darlene married Boyd McCaslin and joined him in Watertown, SD, where he was teaching and coaching basketball at the high school. In the summer of 1952, Boyd was hired as a teacher at Bellingham High, WA, and the couple moved out west. Darlene was kept very busy with a growing family of three young boys as well as managing the household. California came calling in the summer of 1960, and the family moved to Fremont in the Bay Area when Boyd took a new job at Arroyo High in San Lorenzo.Darlene did many activities with the boys including Cub Scouts den mother, CYO basketball, Sunday mass at Holy Spirit, and organizing summer vacation trips to Minnesota and Washington State. She always had some of her favorite music playing on the Zenith stereo in the living room, running the gamut from Sinatra to Nat King Cole to Dixieland to Top 40 to her favorite polka tunes from her youth. In the seventies, Darlene became a teacher's aide with the Fremont School District and got her degree in early childhood education from Ohlone College. She later took a teaching position at the pre-school at Fremont Congregational Church, and known as "Miss Darlene" to the children, she spent hours creating innovative material for her young students. It gave her so much joy to be with her "kids" and with great regret, she retired in 2009. She will be greatly missed by her family and all of the students she "mothered" over the years.Darlene is survived by beloved sons Jim (Anita), Tom, and Ted (Deborah), and grandchildren, Scott and Erin. The McCaslin family expresses its sincere appreciation for all of the love and care she received at Aegis Living. A private graveside service will be held.