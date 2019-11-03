East Bay Times Obituaries
Darrel Royce Bates


1935 - 2019
Darrel Royce Bates Obituary
Darrel Royce Bates
Mar. 7, 1935 - Oct. 1, 2019
Resident of Concord
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Darrel Royce Bates, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Darrel was born on March 7, 1935 in Opal, Arkansas to Elmer and Argie and moved to Richmond, California when Darrel was 7. Upon graduating from Richmond High School, he joined the Army to serve his country and was honorably discharged after his service. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Marchio in June 1962, moved to Concord, and raised a wonderful family. Darrel worked as a Carpenter for 42 years and was an active member of the Local 152 Carpenter's Union until his passing.
Darrel cherished spending time with his family and friends, enjoyed gambling on occasion, and loved being around classic cars. He was an amazing craftsman in all respects and loved passing the tools of the trade down to those willing to learn. More than anything, Darrel enjoyed the company of his many friends, loved helping with any project he could both small and large, and will be sorely missed in his local community.
Darrel is survived by his daughter Jennifer, son Timothy, son-In-Law Ron, granddaughter Isabella, brother Berl, and nephews Bobby and David. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019, 11:00AM at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA 94521.


View the online memorial for Darrel Royce Bates
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
