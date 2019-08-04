|
Darryl Phelps
Aug. 3, 1943 - July 27, 2019
Fremont
God called home one of the best, Darryl Phelps, 75, who died July 27, 2019 at 1:47 am, with his family by his side at Kaiser Medical Center in Fremont, California.
He was born in North Dakota and spent most of his life in Northern California. Darryl married the love his life, Jane, a devoted wife for 51 years and was the father of five beautiful children, Cindy, Robin, Darryl, Warren, and Jody--all mini creations of himself.
As the owner of Cameron Concrete for 37 years, he enjoyed the building industry and mentoring others in the craft of the concrete trade.
Darryl had many passions in life. He loved his good old fashion country music like Merle Haggard, George Jones and Patsy Cline. He was well known for his slicked back blonde hair, brown slacks with perfect creases and polished brown cowboy boots. His charming, fun spirited personality was infectious to everyone who knew him. Dancing and cruising in one of his five classic cars were rituals in his life. He worked hard making sure they had the best stereo system and were polished to sparkle so you could see him coming down the road. He loved pigeon racing--conditioning his birds and winning competitive races. He could accomplish anything he set his mind to do with a mindset like no other-- always leading by example.
Darryl had a love for nature and the outdoors, enjoying fishing, hunting, and a great love for animals.
His greatest passion, however, was his love for his family. Throughout his life Darryl shared his knowledge and experiences with his children. It was important for him to make sure they could likewise enjoy and learn his earthly passions, which they all did.
Darryl was a member of the Elks Lodge, Fremont Chapter. He was most certainly the life of any party leaving an everlasting impression on everyone he met. He will always be remembered for his uniqueness.
To his family, Darryl will always be the, best of the best--one of a kind!
A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 1 pm at Cherokee Memorial Park, Harney Lane & Highway 99 in Lodi, California. A Celebration of Life to follow at Wine and Roses, 2505 W. Turner Rd. in Lodi (Grand Ballroom)
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019