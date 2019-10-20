|
Darwin William Marable
Jan. 15, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2019
Resident of Moraga, CA
Darwin passed away at his home in Moraga two years and 4 days after his beloved wife, Joan Ynez Marable. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, Darwin received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology at U. C. Berkeley, his Master of Arts degree in Art History at San Francisco State University, and his doctorate degree from the University of New Mexico. Darwin loved going to museums and traveling, especially to Europe with his family. Darwin had an illustrious career as a Probation Officer for the city of San Francisco for over 32 years. He also served as the Art Commissioner of Arts & Culture Commission of Contra Costa County (AC5) from approximately 2002-2016. After his retirement, Darwin fully devoted himself to family and church. He volunteered with the "Muffin People" of Saint Monica's Church, a parishioners' group that picks up food from stores and distributes them to shelter locations within the East Bay. In 2016, Darwin was focused on comforting his ailing wife of 55 years during her battle with cancer. Living in Contra Costa county for over 40 years with his treasured wife Joan, Darwin leaves behind his loving daughter Theresa, sisters in-law Linda Marable and Susan Sperry, nieces Cristina Polk and Serina Culleton and Jennifer Marable, nephews Juan Marable, and Jason Marable cousins in-law Diane Coler-Dark, Donna Gravem, Eric Gravem, Jeannine Gravem, and countless friends. Family and friends are invited to the visitation on October 23, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at the Queen of Heaven Catholic cemetery, St Cecilia's Chapel at 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA 94549. The Funeral Mass will be held on October 24, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint Monica's Church at 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga, CA 94556. A reception will immediately follow from 11:30 to 1:30 pm. You may send flowers or plants to Queen of Heaven Catholic cemetery, (925) 932-0900.
