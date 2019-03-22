Daurese ("Nana") Caldwell

May 12, 1926-March 12, 2019

Rocklin

Nana was born in Los Banos, California to parents James and Ann Hofstedt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Caldwell, who passed away 32 years prior after working for Chevron for over 40 years. They were married for 39 years and Nana never remarried. Nana was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Family,kindnesses , and generosity were most important to her. She is survived by four children and their spouses(Craig and Kay Caldwell, Claudia and Bob Christiansen, Kent and Karin Caldwell, Kristen and Tom Tinucci), nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at The Atria in Rocklin, California for their excellent and compassionate care and Sutter Hospice Services for their support during Nana's final days. The family has chosen to have a memorial service for Nana sometime in the future when the entire family will be together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice provider.





