Dave A. Amaral

February 14, 1937 - December 31, 2018

Resident of Fremont

Dave was born on February 14, 1937, and entered into rest on December 31, 2018 in Fremont at the age of 81. Dave is survived by his devoted wife Mary (Aulgur) for 33 years. Grandfather to Adam Stern. Cousin to Margaret Williams, Tony Williams and Geraldine Silva. Caring brother in-law to Lenora, Eula, Sadie, Carrie, and many nieces and nephews. Long time school buddies, Gene DeValle, David Dutra, Herman Bettencourt, Wylie Blacow and longtime friend Lloyd Nesbitt. Preceded in death by his parents Tony and Connie Amaral, Uncle Leonard Lucio, and Son Douglas, brothers-in-law Vernon and J.D. Dave attended Decoto (where his mother taught) and Centerville grade schools and Washington High School, earning a college degree in Broadcasting. Dave had many skills, he had a passion for radio, he worked at KSAY and KOFY radio as Disc Jockey Dave Anthony, NBC radio KNBR San Francisco for 20 years, NBC-TV Burbank/ Hollywood for 22 years and he traveled with the Warriors Basketball team and the A's Baseball team, as a sound engineer. Dave belonged to the Broadcasting clubs, SPERDVAC and Broadcast Legends. Dave also loved his dogs and Western Music. He was a collector of old radio shows and "Big Little Comic Books". A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM, Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont.





