Dave Patrick Underwood
February 12, 1967 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held on
Friday June 19th from 11am-1pm
The Theater ~ Pinole Valley High School
2900 Pinole Valley Road
Pinole, CA.
View the online memorial for Dave Patrick Underwood
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 16, 2020.