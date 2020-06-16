Dave Patrick Underwood
Dave Patrick Underwood
February 12, 1967 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held on
Friday June 19th from 11am-1pm
The Theater ~ Pinole Valley High School
2900 Pinole Valley Road
Pinole, CA.
In honor of Patrick, a Scholarship fund is being created. In lieu of flowers, send donations to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-patrick-underwood039s-family


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
