David A. Bentson
Oct. 23, 1943 ~ May 10, 2019
Resident of Danville, CA
He was born in Chicago Illinois. David joined the Air Force and was deployed to Japan during the Vietnam war. He went on to graduate from Hastings College in Nebraska. David later settled down in Danville. He leaves behind his devoted wife Diane, 4 daughters and 5 grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Walnut Creek on 8/9/2019 at 2P.M.
Donations may be made to ARF Rescue Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019