David A. Hartzell
June 2, 1942 - Oct. 18, 2019
Resident of Bay Point
Dave passed away suddenly after a brief illness. He was born in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania, he first of 10 siblings after the doctor had advised his mother that she would not be able to have any children. After serving 3 years in the Army in Germany, he came back home for a short time, and then left with some friends in search of work due to the lack of jobs in Pennsylvania. They ended up in Southern California. Then he went to visit relatives in Northern California. After working several different jobs he was able to get a job at the Concord Naval Weapons Station. He worked on the docks loading and unloading the ships for 30 years as a stevedore and supervisor. He also made training videos and wrote articles for the base newsletter, the Transhipper, in 1993 & 1994 before his retirement.
Dave began to learn how to create web pages. He created 3 websites. The first one was for our church, then the writer, Jack London, finally a family website. He maintained them for several years until they changed the website managers. Then he went to work at the Mt. Diablo School District for several years. He retired from that due to health reasons.
He had 4 children from his first wife: David Jr. (wife, Kari), Steve (wife, Erin), Kevin (wife, Patricia), and Mary. And 3 step-children from current wife, Deanna, Tony, and Nathanael. There are 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Clifford, Mary, and Larry, and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00pm with a funeral service at 4:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019