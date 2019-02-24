Home

David A. LeCount


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David A. LeCount
Mar. 16, 1938 - Feb. 12, 2019
Martinez
Dave worked as a procurement manager for Kaiser Engineers for over 40 years. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Fran; daughter, Jana Lowe (Michael); son, David LeCount; son, Travis Williams (Carol); grandchildren, Allison Lowe, Lance and Sabrina Williams; sister, Kathy Sciamanda (Eric). Per Dave's wishes, there will be no service. A memorial Facebook page is at http://
tinyurl.com/davelecount


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
