David A. LeCount
Mar. 16, 1938 - Feb. 12, 2019
Martinez
Dave worked as a procurement manager for Kaiser Engineers for over 40 years. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Fran; daughter, Jana Lowe (Michael); son, David LeCount; son, Travis Williams (Carol); grandchildren, Allison Lowe, Lance and Sabrina Williams; sister, Kathy Sciamanda (Eric). Per Dave's wishes, there will be no service. A memorial Facebook page is at http://
tinyurl.com/davelecount
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019