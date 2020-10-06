David AstonJuly 28, 1946 - September 23, 2020Resident of Fremont, CADavid J. Aston, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully in his home from esophageal cancer on September 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Aston. Dave's mother, Clara Aston passed away just two days after Dave on September 25, 2020. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Jeane Aston, three cherished children, Nicholas (Nicky) Aston, Veronica (Vera) Aston and Vicky Huynh; and one grandchild, Miranda Richardson. Dave will be deeply missed by his family and friends.Dave was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in Biophysics from Penn State University, a JD from the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver, and an MA in Cell and Molecular Biology from San Francisco State University. Dave also served as a medical lab specialist in the U.S. Army in Viet Nam from 1970-1971. After graduating from Law School, Dave worked as an Intellectual Property Attorney, most recently specializing in biotechnology. He was Assistant Patent Counsel at Bayer, Associate Director of Life Science Licensing at the University of California, Chief Patent Counsel at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) and a partner at Peters Verney, LLP in Palo Alto. Dave licensed inventions and also wrote and prosecuted patents for cutting edge biotechnology developed at LBNL, the University of California and Stanford University in Palo Alto. When Dave was not working, he enjoyed playing his guitar, traveling with his family and attending music festivals.There will be no funeral services due to the current corona virus pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.Tri-City Cremation & Funeral Services