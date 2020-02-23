|
David Boyd
February 13, 1927-January 9, 2020
Pleasanton
Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, David E. Boyd, passed away peacefully January 9, 2020, shortly before his 93rd birthday.
Born in Ohio, Dave began his work life shoveling snow for pay at the age of seven. He was a proud veteran, leaving school to serve in the Navy during WWII. After military service, Dave took his bride to Arizona where he worked at the Salt River Project and raised a family. He later became a sales executive for Spalding Corporation. Upon retirement Dave became known as "Pappy," a golf course marshal and golf aficionado at Wente Vineyard Golf Course, where he worked until the age of 90, proving his oft-heard proclamation: "I'm a worker!" Dave worked and lived independently until a year ago at his Pleasanton home of over 45 years.
An avid sportsman, Dave loved to fish and golf with his buddies. He further shared his golf skills by serving on the design committee for Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton. Dave taught dedication and persistence to future generations via his love for football, coaching 26 years of winning seasons for the Pleasanton Jr. Football League. Always immaculately dressed, and armed with a quick wit, Dave's infectious joie de vivre as master of ceremonies, choir soloist, neighborhood watchdog, and prolific story and joke-teller teased laughs from everyone he met. He lived a vibrant life filled with love for his family, friends, and community.
Dave is survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Boyd.
The celebration of Dave's life will be in Pleasanton at St. Clare's Episcopal Church, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 pm; private interment at Grace Cathedral Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Clare's Episcopal Church, Firehouse Arts Center, or Hospice are requested.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020