In Loving Memory
David Branagh
Aug. 28, 1930 - Jan. 21, 2020
Loving brother, uncle, and friend.
David Branagh passed away on Tuesday, January 21, after a short illness.
David was a lifelong resident of Oakland, CA. After serving in the U.S. Navy for 4 years, he led a career working for the Oakland Public School District, where he was known as "Mr. B", before retiring at the age of 65. He also enjoyed catering parties and events, including volunteering to cook at the Port-O-Call Servicemen's Center at Neighborhood Church in Castro Valley as a way to share his love of cooking and support fellow Servicemen.
Among his many accomplishments in life, David was oroud to have been in attendance of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II during his Naval service.
He is survived by his sister, Coline Halbert, and a large family of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland.
(510) 658-2588.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020