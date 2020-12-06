David CicconeAugust 28, 1929-November 19, 2020Resident of ConcordDavid Cicconi went home to his Lord and Savior on November 19, 2020. David was a strong, loving and loyal husband, father, grampa, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved well and was well-loved by all who knew him.David was born in Oakland, CA to Marie & Alfredo Cicconi. He grew up with his sister Mickey (deceased) and brother Leo (deceased). He enlisted in the US Merchant Marines at the age of 14 during WWII, and then in the US Army. He married Marianne (deceased) and had three children. David was talented, loyal & hardworking: he enjoyed working in the HVAC field, developed pilot programs for Sears, built his own business, and taught at community colleges. He received his 50-year union pin. Upon retirement, he passed his business to his son, Johnny. David, with help from family & friends, added an entire story to his house. He owned a restaurant, DJ's Landing, Bethel Island; had a great garden, took classes at DVC and earned his Real Estate License. David loved to be surrounded by family (and his beloved dog, Zekey) and friends. He had a playful sense of humor, hearty, contagious laughter, and a generous spirit—always willing to help anyone in need. He loved to travel, saw beauty everywhere and often said, "Just beautiful! If God made something better, He kept it for Himself!" David Loved the Lord and his Church; he was a Cursillista, sang in the Church choir, member of Knights of Columbus, RENEW group & monthly family prayer meetings.David married Jane in 1982 and were together almost 40 years.David is survived by his wife Jane and their seven children: David Ciccone, Jr. (Peggy); Dino Ciccone (Sherri); Dennis Ciccone (Kimmi); Jani De La Rosa (Paul); Johnny De La Rosa (Jeanette); Angie Brandon (Curtis); Patrick Ciccone (Tiffany). Eighteen grand-children and ten great-grand-children.A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. December 10, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Concord. Outside service; all attendees must provide their own chair. Burial Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Mi vida, mi amor, I will always love you.