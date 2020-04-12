East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for David Garvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David D. Garvin


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David D. Garvin Obituary
David D. Garvin
March 19, 1937 - April 5, 2020
Resident of Martinez
David D. Garvin was a resident of Martinez for 55 years. He was born in Quincy, Illinois to parents Adrienne and Frank Garvin. David was preceded in death by his son David Edward and his wife Carol Joan. He is survived by his daughters Valerie (Mark), and Victoria (Rudi), and son Timothy. He is also survived by brothers, Grove (Kate) and Gary and sister Adrienne, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. He served in the Air Force for 4 years; as a reserve police officer for the City of Martinez for 30 years, and was a United Airlines Inspector for 40 years. He was the patriarch of the family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to . Condolences may be expressed at oakparkhillschapel.com


View the online memorial for David D. Garvin
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -