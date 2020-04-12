|
David D. Garvin
March 19, 1937 - April 5, 2020
Resident of Martinez
David D. Garvin was a resident of Martinez for 55 years. He was born in Quincy, Illinois to parents Adrienne and Frank Garvin. David was preceded in death by his son David Edward and his wife Carol Joan. He is survived by his daughters Valerie (Mark), and Victoria (Rudi), and son Timothy. He is also survived by brothers, Grove (Kate) and Gary and sister Adrienne, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. He served in the Air Force for 4 years; as a reserve police officer for the City of Martinez for 30 years, and was a United Airlines Inspector for 40 years. He was the patriarch of the family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to . Condolences may be expressed at oakparkhillschapel.com
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020