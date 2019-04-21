David Dale Stewart

Resident of Walnut Creek

David Stewart passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at the age of 99. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Oliver J. Stewart and Grace Wells Stewart on January 21, 1920.

David moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in his early twenties and attended the University of California, Berkeley before serving in the United States Navy during World War II.

Upon returning to the Bay Area, he married Lucille Bendikson, eventually having two daughters, Karen and Deborah.

David received a BA in Business Administration from Golden Gate College in San Francisco and embarked on a fulfilling career as an Appraiser for Alameda County. His true passions were reading, walking, square dancing and travelling the world. He loved his friends and family and enjoyed making people laugh.

David is survived by his daughter, Deborah Stewart; his nieces, Julie Johnson & Jennifer Ferrell; nephew, Joel Stewart; and sister in law, Helen Phares Stewart. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Stewart; his sister, Helen R. Stewart; and brother Oliver "Stan" Stewart.

The family would like to thank Kaiser Permanente, Kindred Hospice and Tiffany Court Assisted Living for all of their kindness and excellent care.

If desired, donations can be made to in David's memory.

There will be a Celebration of Life for David at the Stanley Dollar Clubhouse in Rossmoor on Friday May 3 at 11:00 a.m.





