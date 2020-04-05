|
David DeGarmo
April 23, 1943 - March 14, 2020
Orinda, CA
David Arthur DeGarmo, age 77, from Orinda, CA passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Aegis Acute Care Center in Moraga, CA. Born on April 23rd, 1943 in Oakland, CA, David was the loving husband of Ramona DeGarmo and beloved son of Paul and Mary DeGarmo.
In 1964, David was a Lieutenant in the US Army in the Garrison Unit, and was the Company's Executive Officer in the 292nd MP Company at Fort Ord, CA. One of Lieutenant DeGarmo's primary duties was Watch Commander Duty. "Dave" was known to be a calm decision maker, easy-going with a great sense of humor.
Dave graduated from UC Davis in Criminal Justice, and went on to get his Masters Degree from UC Berkeley in Graphology. In 1970, Dave worked as an Investigator for the Alameda County Public Defender's Office in the Alcohol and Beverage Control Department. Dave was well liked and an excellent Defense Investigator. He was considered the best dressed investigator in the office by his colleagues. One of Dave's coworkers accused him of standing while interviewing witnesses so he would not wrinkle his suit. Every morning he read the San Francisco Chronicle and provided the news of the day to his office staff.
Dave transitioned to handwriting analysis for the City of Oakland, and developed a reputation as a top handwriting expert, testifying all over the world. He worked many hours alongside Sherwood Morrill, the Chief Handwriting Investigator on the high profile cases of the Zodiac Murders , and Howard Hughes handwriting authentication. Upon retiring, he continued to work privately, opening his own handwriting analysis and consulting business, often testifying in court.
He and his wife Mona enjoyed traveling, gourmet cooking, and for decades were actively involved with Guide Dogs for the Blind, a charity close to their hearts, as were their own German Shepherds.
He is survived by his wife Ramona, brother Richard DeGarmo of Olympia, WA, and nieces Marilyn DeGarmo of Chico, CA and Diana DeGarmo of Shell Beach, CA. David was laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020