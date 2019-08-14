|
|
David Edward Lillis
August 29, 1943 - August 8, 2019
Resident of San Ramon
Dave Lillis passed away after a courageous battle with a long illness on August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Ellen Malloy Lillis, loving father to Erin (Ian) Scharg and Kevin Lillis, cherished grandfather to Ella and Finley Scharg, devoted brother to Thomas F. (Georgianna) Lillis III, Mary Ellen (Richard) Koalchic, Brian (Judy) Lillis, and Margaret Sugar. He is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut on August 29, 1943 to the late Thomas F. Lillis II and Mary "Florence" Looney Lillis. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven, CT and Providence College where he earned a degree in economics. He spent much of the first half of his life in New Haven, Connecticut where he started his career in the insurance industry and developed many lifelong friendships. His career took him to Illinois, Minnesota and finally to San Ramon, California where he resided for 32 years and touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity, and friendship.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Schmitz on August 31, 2019 at St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven, CT 06513.
View the online memorial for David Edward Lillis
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019