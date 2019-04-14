David Edward Roberts

April 27, 1941 - March 16, 2019

Resident of Danville

A good man with a great sense of humor and proud father. Coming from a blue collar upbringing in Flint, MI, Dave was a tremendous athlete, playing both baseball and football and later gaining a baseball scholarship at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Dave eventually made his way to California to start a new life and met his wife of 45 years, Francie Roberts, who was his world and where they started a family and had their son, Blake, born in 1974. They spent most of their lives in Danville, where Dave worked in the business field of information technology and sales. Dave loved the sales field and did not retire until the age of 73 from Xerox. Dave later worked as a volunteer at the Danville Police Department where he served with dignity and honor until his passing. He was a father and grandfather figure to Forrest and Andrea Stamps and their two children, Kendall and Jack. Dave was a wonderful and proud grandfather to his two grandchildren, Reese and Alex and a loving father to his son, Blake and his wife, Malaney. Dave will be missed and loved and his legacy will be carried on by his family and friends. RIP "Papa."

A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 2:00pm at Greenbrook Clubhouse, 300 Greenbrook Drive, Danville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to a .





