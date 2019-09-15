|
David Gordon Miller
Nov. 12, 1946 to Aug 10, 2019
Santa Maria
Dave was born Nov 12,1946 to Gordon and Louise Miller in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Castro Valley High in 1964. Dave worked for Pacific Bell from 1966-2000, retiring as a Cable Maintenance Supervisor.. He passed away on August 10, 2019 in Santa Maria, Ca.
Dave is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Joe Miller, Phil Moore, daughter Lianna Moore, stepdaughters Sadie Howard, Mindy Rains, Jamie Nusser, and Jennifer Kruggel, brothers Steve Miller(Judi) and Tom Miller(Kelly), 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 12, 2019 at 11:00am to 1:00pm in the Casa Granda Mobile Home Park, 519 W. Taylor St, Santa Maria, CA
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019