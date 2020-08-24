David Graf
Dec.16, 1953 - Aug. 18, 2020
Resident of Modesto
Born at Camp Stewart, Hinesville, GA. Raised in Newark, Calif. Graduated from Newark High School. Lettered in Wrestling and Water Polo. Also earned Eagle Scout Badge.
Son of the late Otto W. Graf, Jr. survived by Mother, Anne M. Graf, Brothers Paul (Meg), Lloyd, Walter (Beth) , Matthew and Sister Catherine. Also survived by Children, Diana, Daniel and Joshua, as well as Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by Brothers, John and Robert.
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel
419 Scenic Dr.
Modesto, CA 95350