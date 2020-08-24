1/
David Graf
1953 - 2020
David Graf
Dec.16, 1953 - Aug. 18, 2020
Resident of Modesto
Born at Camp Stewart, Hinesville, GA. Raised in Newark, Calif. Graduated from Newark High School. Lettered in Wrestling and Water Polo. Also earned Eagle Scout Badge.
Son of the late Otto W. Graf, Jr. survived by Mother, Anne M. Graf, Brothers Paul (Meg), Lloyd, Walter (Beth) , Matthew and Sister Catherine. Also survived by Children, Diana, Daniel and Joshua, as well as Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by Brothers, John and Robert.


Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel
419 Scenic Dr.
Modesto, CA 95350


View the online memorial for David Graf

Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
