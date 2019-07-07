David Hallstone

Feb. 06,1942- June 27, 2019

Contra Costa County

David Hallstone passed away unexpectedly on June 27th surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Oakland, CA. the eldest son of Kenneth Hallstone and Katherine (nee Parkhill) Hallstone. He moved to Lafayette, CA. as a young child, where he grew up with his two younger sisters. He was a 1959 graduate of Acalanes High School, where he played football. He attended San Jose State, where he also played football. In 1967 Dave married his loving wife Rose(nee Ball)Hallstone. David was a long time resident of Concord. He worked 35 years as an estimator for Kaiser Hospitals Construction Services. He loved and valued his family above all else, especially his grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Hallstone and Katherine Hallstone, his younger sister Jeanne Hallstone, his two sons Richard Rogers and James Rogers, and his grandson Chad Rogers. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Rose (nee Ball) Hallstone of Brentwood, CA.;his sister Ann Hallstone of Lafayette, CA. ; his children Loren K. Rogers (Pearl) of West Fork, AR; Susan (nee Rogers) Kirby (John) of Concord, CA.; Christine Hallstone of Brentwood, CA. He also leaves behind five grandsons Doug Rogers (Leah) of Ozark, AR.; Dakota Rogers of Ozark, AR.; Matthew Kirby of Brentwood, CA.; Andrew Kirby (Maggie) of Concord, CA.; Adam Kirby of San Francisco, CA. David also leaves 13 Great Grandchildren and many friends behind.

Funeral Services will be held at Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel in Concord, Monday July 8th at 11:00am. Internment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.





