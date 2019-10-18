|
|
David Jeffrey Potts
Resident of Concord
David Jeffrey Potts passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019. Known to friends and family as "Jeff". He was born on October 10, 1962 in Berkeley to his parents Donald and Linda Potts. Jeff was a well respected electrician. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend that will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Jeff is survived by his spouse Michelle; daughters Megan Albertson and Alicia Potts; Parents; brothers: Andrew, Scott, and Brian Potts; sister Lisa Cameron, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019