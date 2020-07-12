David Jon Larsen
June 12, 1935 - June 23, 2020
Resident of San Francisco, CA
David Jon Larsen passed peacefully in the arms of his daughters at his home in San Francisco. He was 85.
Born to Stanley and Fern (Fuller) Larsen in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The oldest of three, he and his siblings Jim and Judy grew up there until they made their way west to CA, by way of Denver, CO in 1948. They settled in Walnut Creek where David graduated from Acalanes High School in 1953. He attended Lassen Community College and Cal Berkeley where he enjoyed playing soccer.
Having "a taste for salt" he sailed his first ship in 1956, a Norwegian Line. He would continue sailing throughout his life until 2010, the last many years for the Sailors Union of the Pacific. He served in the Army (1957) where he was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.
Married Karen Robertson in 1963, in Berkeley. He and his family including step daughter Lael, and young daughters Berit and Inga, lived in Santa Cruz until 1971. Divorced and went back to sea. He was a builder in Felton, a researcher on San Miguel Island in the late 70's, then settled in Hollister where he built, worked and lived at Calera Winery until he retired in 2001. He moved to HMB to be with family, where he volunteered on Ano Nuevo and on the Liberty Ship, Jeremiah O'Brien in SF. He eventually moved to SF where he taught and ran the Andrew Furuseth School of Seamanship (2014).
Cheerful and kind, committed to friends and family, as well as to the earth and it's history. David was a lifelong learner, builder, researcher, traveller and lover of the sea. As a family, we will miss him dearly.
David is survived by his daughters Berit (B) Larsen of HMB, and Inga Larsen (Radouane Sadrane) and step-daughter Lael Robertson (Peter Walbridge) of SF. Dedicated to nine grandchildren; JD and Rachel Parrish, Xander Walbridge and Oona and Celia Robertson, Enrico and Tomas Nuno, and Samir and Zahra Sadrane; and to one great granddaughter Jaden Harvey; survived by his Nephew and Niece, Peter and Kristan Larsen, children of his late brother Jim; and his sister Judy (Jerry) Edwards and their three sons, Michael, Douglas and Brian Edwards, and ex-wife Karen Larsen.
For donations, look up ssjerimiahobrien.org
.
As a memorial, his ashes will be released to the Sea.