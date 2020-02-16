|
|
David Joseph Teleis
Apr. 24, 1944 - Jan. 16, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Beloved father to Justin Teleis (deceased) and Renee Teleis Bellomy, grandfather to Connor Justin Bellomy and loving friend and relative to Lee and Greg Wahl, passed away on January 16, 2020 surrounded by family.
David touched many lives with his loyalty and dedication to those he loved. He was born in Grove City, PA to Martha Crowe Teleis and Joseph Teleis. He grew up in Volant, PA and attended Wilmington Area high school. After graduation, David enlisted in the US Navy where he trained at Great Lakes Naval Training Station in Illinois. David served in two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1966 and l967. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in l968 in San Francisco, CA.
David is survived by his daughter Renee Teleis Bellomy and grandson, Connor Justin Bellomy.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, February 21, at 11:00 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, CA. Reception immediately following at Back Forty Texas BBQ, 100 Coggins Dr., Pleasant Hill, CA.
View the online memorial for David Joseph Teleis
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020