David KelvinJanuary 5, 1952 - October 16, 2020Resident of Clearlake, CAA fighting attorney who died of a heart attack while preparing to defend people in the East Bay and beyond who most needed defense. He is survived by his devoted children, Bill Kelvin of Fort Myers, FL, and Latasha Kelvin, of Roseville; three loving siblings and a sister-in-law, Judith Mahoney Pasternak of Paris, France, Joan Mahoney of Bournemouth, England, and Peter and Joanne Kelvin, of New York, NY; and a crowd of nieces and nephews and their children. He will be missed by all of them as well as by the thousands he assisted during crises and catastrophes. A private family service will be held.