David Kenneth Bryant

November 20, 1953 ~ May 31, 2019

Resident of Concord, California

David Bryant passed away at John Muir Concord Hospital after surgery for Esophageal Cancer. His family was at his side.

David was born in Berkeley, CA to Thurston and Eleanor Bryant (Sturgeon). He attended school at Montclair, Thornhill, Dublin Elementary and Amador High school in CA and graduated from Redmond High in WA. He received his BA in Drafting at Collage of Du Page in IL. He spent several years as a Drafting Engineer until his health failed due to a life time blood problem.

David is survived by his children, Sara of Martinez and Michael of Philadelphia, his parents, sister Linda Digges (Paul) of Pleasanton, brothers, Daniel (Kristianna) of Clayton, and Jonathan (Katherine Arias) of Walnut Creek. He was Special Uncle to Kellianne, Morgan, Mackenzie and Hailey Bryant. He will also be missed by aunts, uncles, many cousins, and ex wife, Martha Johnson.

A Celebration of Life Open House is being planned for Saturday August 3, 2019 from 1PM to 4 PM at the home of Thurston Bryant, in Concord. All Family and Friends are welcome.

Contributions in David's memory may be made to the , Hemophilia Foundation or a .





