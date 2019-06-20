|
David L. Craig
Jul. 16, 1939 ~ Jun. 14, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
In loving memory of our beloved father, grandfather,brother and father in law who passed away in his sleep surrounded by his loving family.
David is survived by his daughters Tanya Ziegler and Carla Craig, his brother Jim of Atlanta (GA), son in law Stefan Ziegler, grandson Zachary, two nieces, a nephew and many friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate in his memory to the Mt. Diablo HS Physical Education fund.
Following his last wishes David's funeral will be held in a close family circle but a celebration of his Life will be held at a later point.
Published in East Bay Times on June 20, 2019