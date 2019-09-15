|
|
David L. Cutter
1929 ~ Aug. 31, 2019
Resident of Berkeley, California
Born in 1929, in Berkeley CA, Dave passed away August 31, 2019 at the family cabin in South Lake Tahoe. He attended Berkeley High School and went on to graduate from Stanford in 1950 with a degree in Accounting. He obtained his MBA from Stanford and his CPA in 1952. Dave married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Baugh, in 1950 who predeceased him in 2017. He is survived by his sons, David Jr. (Barbara) of Idyllwild, CA, Tom (Krista) of Oak Park, IL, Bill (Renee) of Concord, CA, Steve (Gail) of Lafayette, CA and Mike (Robin) of Penn Valley, CA along with five granddaughters and three great-granddaughters.
Dave was the retired Chairman and CEO of Cutter Laboratories in Berkeley, a family-owned pharmaceutical company founded by his grandfather. He served on numerous Boards of Directors including Chairman of the Mt. Diablo Council of the Boy Scouts where he was presented the Silver Beaver award, the highest achievement given to a non-Scouter.
Dave was a proud Rotarian for over fifty years and was very active in the Berkeley JayCees in the 1960s. He was a member of the Young Presidents Organization and Chairman of Herrick Hospital where he was instrumental in arranging its merger with Alta Bates Hospital and later served as Chairman of its board.
After moving to Rossmoor in 1999, he became active in local causes including Chairman of the Rossmoor Clinic, Treasurer of his Mutual and he was a founding member the Roadrunners RV group and the Rossmoor Stanford Club.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman and leaves behind many friends at the Rover Boys and Montezuma Clubs. He went on countless trips to the Tahoe and Yosemite areas, enjoyed boating in the ocean and Sacramento Delta and loved visiting his family home at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz. Dave had a love of fly fishing and backpacking, both in the Sierra and Canada. He and Nancy loved to travel and explored six continents and all fifty states.
Dave's quiet humor and unfailing love for his family will be remembered by those who knew him. He will be sorely missed.
At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Mt. Diablo Silverado Council or to the Rossmoor Scholarship Foundation benefitting Walnut Creek Mutual 58.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019