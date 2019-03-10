David Lechtenberg

Sep 10, 1959 - Feb 20, 2019

Sammamish, WA

David William Lechtenberg of Sammamish, WA passed away on February 20, 2019. He was 59 years old.

Dave was born on Sep 10, 1959 in Ganado, TX, the son of Harold and Joyce Lechtenberg. He was raised in Pleasant Hill, CA, and graduated from College Park High School. Dave studied at Diablo Valley College and UC Santa Barbara where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1984. During his DVC studies, he met Jodene (Jodi) Rene Fritz at the Concord JC Penney. They married on Mar 27, 1982.

After graduating from UCSB, Dave accepted a position with Motorola. Dave and Jodi bought their first home in nearby Mesa, AZ. Five years later, their first child, Shanai Joy was welcomed into the world.

Subsequently, Dave, Jodi, and Shanai moved to Kent, WA, where Dave continued his engineering career with Boeing and the family established life in the Pacific Northwest. Dave worked over 20 years at Boeing, including a one-year project in Witchita, KS. Dave also worked for Hexcel during a short hiatus from Boeing.

In 1999, Dave and Jodi welcomed their second child, Sean Harold. In 2000, the family moved to Renton, WA. Dave served the community as a board member for the HOA.

After ten years in Renton, Dave and Jodi bought a "fixer upper" in Sammamish, WA. Over the next seven years, Dave and Jodi painstakingly re-modeled the entire the house creating a warm, inviting home. Dave took great pride in managing the home and yard; he became a master griller and smoker.

Dave was an avid puzzle solver and a diehard fan/critic of the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks. He enjoyed painting and riding his motorcycle. Dave was a devoted father and never missed a performance, teacher conference, or sporting event of his children.

Dave is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jodi, their children Shanai and Sean, his mother Joyce, his brothers Jim, Rick, Tom and many others in the extended family. Dave is predeceased by his father, Harold Lechtenberg.

Donations in Dave's honor can be made to the .





